Libre Solutions Network

Libre Solutions Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
2

August Recap: Sorry for the delay!

The future of Monero, Android and decentralized media
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Sep 09, 2025
5
2
Share
Transcript

Recent content

You Can't Please Everybody: censorship in decentralized networks

You Can't Please Everybody: censorship in decentralized networks

Gabriel
·
Aug 12
Read full story
Inbox Question: What good is hope in a digital prison?

Inbox Question: What good is hope in a digital prison?

Gabriel
·
Aug 19
Read full story
Chatbot psychosis is actually a really big deal

Chatbot psychosis is actually a really big deal

Gabriel
·
Aug 27
Read full story

Share

Trends to watch

The Future of Android

Monero’s ‘Hashrate troubles’

Darknet Market Maximalism with Anti Moonboy (AKA Xenu)

Darknet Market Maximalism with Anti Moonboy (AKA Xenu)

Gabriel
·
Jul 7
Read full story

‘Growing pains’ in decentralized social media

Notable items

Appreciate the shout-outs!

NEVERMORE MEDIA
In Defence of Normies
We’re reposting the following piece by Rozali on the rise of anti-normie rhetoric at a time of intense polarization and division. In an effort to combat crumbling social cohesion, Rozali is keen on taking conversations beyond the digital realm — but in order to do so, people have to be willing to participate in convers…
Read more
2 days ago · 14 likes · 5 comments · NEVERMORE MEDIA

As well, as Gabriel notes above, there’s also a sense of dehumanization at play. Many of us ‘non-normies’ have been dehumanized during the great gaslighting Covid campaign. To be misunderstood is one thing, but to be treated as someone undeserving of basic dignity is difficult to endure, even for the more mentally resilient

Third Paradigm
Sink the Moment
Read more
9 days ago · 16 likes · 20 comments · Tereza Coraggio

But I understand why Gabe would feel that taking time for himself was selfish or greedy. It’s crazy that doing nothing in a calm, peaceful place has been labeled an extravagance, a privilege or a luxury. Simply being is why we exist. It’s our Goddess-given right. The words health and self are similar. Whenever we do something for our own mental, spiritual or physical health, we’re giving that gift to everyone.

More from Substack

Visceral Adventure
CJ Hopkins and Hugo Fernandez in Chicago
Thanks to Margaret Anna Alice, my humble backyard will be one of the (fire) pit stops on CJ Hopkins’ American road trip project: Strangers in a Strange Homeland…
Read more
a month ago · 29 likes · 45 comments · Visceral Adventure
UNSHADOWED
The Planetary Bio-Surveillance Grid
Let's imagine a world where a faulty worldview in a mechanistic reality has given birth to a psychotic technocratic elite that seeks to monitor every aspect of reality in AI "digital twin" systems -- but the public is increasingly showing awareness of (and resistance to!) wearable IoT devices and the surveillance state. What is a future-AI-as-god-worshi…
Read more
9 days ago · 65 likes · 13 comments · UNSHADOWED
@dockaurG’s Substack
My Personal Statement
(Personal video statement on X: https://x.com/dockaurG/status/1955783232978301081…
Listen now
a month ago · 24 likes · 6 comments · @dockaurG
Gavin’s Newsletter
Emergency Post : BC Government and their corporate friends are targeting one of the last ancient rainforest watersheds on Vancouver Island for Clearcutting
This is an emergency post and a call to action as the stakes are high and this is time sensitive…
Read more
2 days ago · 55 likes · 22 comments · Gavin Mounsey

Weight loss updates:

Micro-dosing Failure: A health journey
Walk with me: Appreciating my journey
I was elated while recording this walking monologue. I was granted a single day where I recovered from particularly intense muscle soreness. Recognizing a bit of a lack of appreciation for the hard-won challenges, I took this as an opportunity to reflect on past, present, and upcoming changes. Things are exciting these days as my life has radically tran…
Listen now
a month ago · 9 likes · 6 comments · Gabriel
Micro-dosing Failure: A health journey
Walk with me: Regaining footing
Things have been challenging lately. I’ve been working hard to start counting calories again as well as taking another stab at kicking my caffeine habit. Pressure has been mounting and so have frustrations, but I’ve been doing well to regain momentum. I still struggle to learn to properly pace myself and truly prioritize recovery, so I’m taking time to …
Listen now
14 days ago · 8 likes · 12 comments · Gabriel

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture