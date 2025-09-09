August Recap: Sorry for the delay!

Recent content
Trends to watch
The Future of Android
Tech Google stock jumps 8% after search giant avoids worst-case penalties in antitrust case
Google wants to make sideloading Android apps safer by verifying developers’ identities
“Sideloading” is the rentseeker word for “being able to run software of your choosing on a computing device you purchased”.
Monero’s ‘Hashrate troubles’
The attacks on Monero’s POW consensus system continue + Price, News & More! | EPI 227
‘Growing pains’ in decentralized social media
Some of the New US State Social Media Laws are Driving Away Small Social Media
4chan and Kiwi Farms Sue the UK Over its Age Verification Law
Mastodon says it doesn’t ‘have the means’ to comply with age verification laws
Technically, [fedi admins are] probably also breaking laws in Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea and so on.
Notable items
An “AI Sceptic” Tries Using Local Large Language Models: Blogust XXXI
We’ve started an organization to reform the DMCA - here’s why
USIPS Urges Supreme Court to Rein in Overbroad Copyright Liability in Sony v. Cox
Key Takeaways: How ChatGPT’s Design Led to a Teenager’s Death
[URGENT] DEF CON Researcher Exposes How Password Managers Betray Your Trust
Appreciate the shout-outs!
As well, as Gabriel notes above, there’s also a sense of dehumanization at play. Many of us ‘non-normies’ have been dehumanized during the great gaslighting Covid campaign. To be misunderstood is one thing, but to be treated as someone undeserving of basic dignity is difficult to endure, even for the more mentally resilient
But I understand why Gabe would feel that taking time for himself was selfish or greedy. It’s crazy that doing nothing in a calm, peaceful place has been labeled an extravagance, a privilege or a luxury. Simply being is why we exist. It’s our Goddess-given right. The words health and self are similar. Whenever we do something for our own mental, spiritual or physical health, we’re giving that gift to everyone.