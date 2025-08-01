Summer 2025 Recap: Personal Touch

Hello friends of the Libre Solutions Network,

It has been some time since I’ve published a video recap and I am pleased to finally bring one for the Summer. I hope you’ll enjoy this update on my latest initiatives and recent content.

Updates

Website

New vanity address for the Tor hidden service lsnonion2dv35xqlfv2batqdhyasi7oa734h7t4z2py43de4wb6jlyad.onion I would recommend bookmarking the new address via the Tor Browser.



RSS Reader project

I really would like your feedback on what features are essential for a desktop RSS reader to have in 2025! I am not a designer, so UX suggestions are very much valued. I want this project to be built for making the open web a first-class contender with other media systems. The more feedback I get early on, the better this can be in the long run. Help me build the best desktop RSS client!

XMRchat

You can now leave tip messages via XMRChat Feel free to browse the repository for XMRchat. XMRchats will be read and answered in the next relevant piece or recap, whichever comes first!

Collaboration Announcement

“Gabriel has been a close friend and collaborator for years now, and I'm honoured to make official the outsized role he's played in shaping the vision of White Rose Intelligence,” said Sturgess. “We and everyone in the civil liberties space will benefit greatly from Gabriel's passion and commitment to digital autonomy as we build tools to empower citizens to advocate for their own liberty.”

Personal note

I’ve hit a major weight loss milestone of 200lbs down from my high of over 570. That mission has definitely impacted the Libre Solutions Network as a project, but I’m grateful to have made so much progress. I am optimistic that with enough support, I can really go full-throttle into making the Libre Solutions Network an impactful project for digital autonomy.

