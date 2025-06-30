Libre Solutions Network

Decentralization in Practice: Pitfalls and Possibilities
Decentralization in Practice: Pitfalls and Possibilities

Talking the finer points of freedom tech with Simplified Privacy
Gabriel
Jun 30, 2025
This conversation is an opportunity to learn from Simplified Privacy, an organization that works to put decentralization in practice. It was a pleasure to talk with Shadow from the team to dig deep into the challenges involved with privacy for fun and profit. This was a great opportunity to compare notes on the bleeding edge of decentralization and privacy tools and the practical realities of putting it to use. There are a lot of important questions to ask and lots of fine points to consider.

You can follow Simplified Privacy on Nostr to get connected.
They also have podcasts and videos on a variety of privacy & decentralization topics.
For those looking to peer deeper into the systems, you can also browse their public code repositories.

Relevant links:

