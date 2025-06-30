Decentralization in Practice: Pitfalls and Possibilities

This conversation is an opportunity to learn from Simplified Privacy, an organization that works to put decentralization in practice. It was a pleasure to talk with Shadow from the team to dig deep into the challenges involved with privacy for fun and profit. This was a great opportunity to compare notes on the bleeding edge of decentralization and privacy tools and the practical realities of putting it to use. There are a lot of important questions to ask and lots of fine points to consider.

You can follow Simplified Privacy on Nostr to get connected.

They also have podcasts and videos on a variety of privacy & decentralization topics.

For those looking to peer deeper into the systems, you can also browse their public code repositories.

