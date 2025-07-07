Darknet Market Maximalism with Anti Moonboy (AKA Xenu)

This is a great conversation with Anti Moonboy a highly knowledgeable Monero advocate also known as Xenu on X. It was a pleasure to be joined by a knowledgeable and passionate cyber rebel to discuss many things including his latest manifesto Darknet Market Maximalism. In our conversation we touch on the wider cryptocurrency discussion as well as the finer points of decentralization and privacy.

If you’re interested in staying up to date on Monero and other topics Anti Moonboy News is a phenomenal resource. Please consider following Anti Moonboy through his site’s RSS feed, but you can also check out his channels on YouTube, Rumble, and Odysee.

Related

Links & Resources: