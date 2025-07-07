Libre Solutions Network

Darknet Market Maximalism with Anti Moonboy (AKA Xenu)
Darknet Market Maximalism with Anti Moonboy (AKA Xenu)

Exploring the possibilities that remain for peer-to-peer digital cash
Gabriel
Jul 07, 2025
This is a great conversation with Anti Moonboy a highly knowledgeable Monero advocate also known as Xenu on X. It was a pleasure to be joined by a knowledgeable and passionate cyber rebel to discuss many things including his latest manifesto Darknet Market Maximalism. In our conversation we touch on the wider cryptocurrency discussion as well as the finer points of decentralization and privacy.

If you’re interested in staying up to date on Monero and other topics Anti Moonboy News is a phenomenal resource. Please consider following Anti Moonboy through his site’s RSS feed, but you can also check out his channels on YouTube, Rumble, and Odysee.

Links & Resources:

Why Support the Libre Solutions Network?

Why Support the Libre Solutions Network?

Gabriel
·
July 19, 2024
Read full story

