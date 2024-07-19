If you are already supporting this work, you have my sincere gratitude!

As more people’s lives become entirely dependent on technology, the impacts of the systems and tools we use can only become more profound. By naively accepting the assumptions and systems provided by corporations and governments, we allow ourselves to become prey on their hunting grounds.

This project was always intended to motivate people to take part in changing the technological landscape from the bottom up. We can all take action in our lives, for a better balance with cyberspace, one that isn’t outright dominated by large institutions. Each member of the public is under threat from grave concerns like mass surveillance, censorship, and manufactured dependence. Overcoming this will require time, perseverance, and a commitment to judgement-free education and outreach. As difficult as this can seem, we know that it is demonstrably within our power to fundamentally change our digital experience.

Instead of merely presenting one-size-fits-all solutions, the focus has always been on providing the necessary context to build meaningful understanding. I wholeheartedly believe that we can build a digital foundation that isn’t corrosive to our autonomy, mental health, and civic participation. It will require a phenomenal amount of work, which is why it’s crucial to take on incremental goals while keeping a long-term vision in mind.

What is That Vision?

The primary vision of the Libre Solutions Network is to discover, share, and collaborate on actionable steps for individuals and communities to reclaim their digital autonomy. Which is when people are in charge of what systems they use, how they are used, and when they are used.

Without becoming overly invested in particular approaches, this project is about learning important lessons to build a solid understanding. Then with that knowledge, making the journey from where we are to where we would like to be. At the same time, it is important to recognize the shortcomings of approaches that rely too much on insulating people from each other, or from understanding.

In short, this project aims to be the “Teach a man to fish” equivalent to promoting digital autonomy. Instead of striving to find the single best answer of today, the goal is always to build a more complete picture of where we are and where we would like to be. The way forward is going to require people motivated to learn, collaborate, and share. The values this project aims to promote are stewardship, responsibility, and dedication. Collaboration between people of different walks of life requires putting particular concerns aside, and embracing the opportunities that lie ahead.

What Makes This Project Different?

The Libre Solutions Network is about getting the public excited about opportunities in building a better digital future. A great deal of this includes research into novel solutions as well as long-forgotten techniques to modern-day problems. I’ve come to learn that the biggest obstacle to people’s privacy, security, and digital autonomy is not doubt, ignorance, or even fear, but actually defeatism.

Despite the current state of technology being a recent phenomenon, a great deal of people see it as not only inevitable, but also immutable. These are both false. Through the Libre Solutions Network I aim to raise people from the slumber of apathy and despair and reinvigorate people’s fierce pursuit for true innovation.

By putting cutting-edge software into practice I advance and share not only my own technical knowledge, but it’s application to broader objectives such as censorship resistance and digital autonomy. By recognizing the advantages of tried-and-true techniques, genuinely foundational knowledge can be shared to help others start on a better path.

Why Gabriel?

I have been told throughout my career that I have a gift for communicating technological ideas and problems to those without advanced knowledge. I have witnessed my capacity to bridge understanding between those with tech skills and those without. This project is primarily motivated by my desire to use these skills for good.

I believe this project is important, and a great deal of compulsion drives me to carry it forward. While I will always work to advance this mission in some form or another, financial constraints limit my ability to allow this project to flourish. I’ve spent a great deal of time researching this problem, but I know I’ve really only scratched the surface. I believe I am in a unique position to know where the rich veins of insight can be found.

With more resources for this project I feel like I would be able to make significant investments that could make this project much more effective. Acquiring knowledge in specific areas of interest often results in costs from hardware or even information. Expanding my own knowledge helps me get a clearer picture of the larger whole. The hope is that if I am given the ability to fulfill this mission directly, I can then greatly accelerate other’s ability to get up to speed.

I have ambitious goals. If given the opportunity, I believe this project can grow into a powerful force. Not only for keeping the the encroachments of technocratic control at bay, but it would also do wonders for helping people discover and adopt vastly better ways of working with technology, rather than being forced to work for it.

Furthermore, I believe that it is about more than merely the goals themselves. Goals are important, and one is almost always lost without them. However, I have a firm appreciation that the means used to accomplish particular goals are themselves worth giving serious consideration. If we truly want to deviate from the digital status quo, prioritizing education as an end to itself is vital. We need to recognize that building up the people’s knowledge is a more worthwhile endeavor than providing a ‘solution’ that teaches them nothing.

Achievements

Over the course of this project, there are a variety of things that have validated its importance to me.

Digital Autonomy First

All of my work has been made with censorship-resistance in mind, and decentralized platforms are given first-class treatment. Posts are written for the website which includes a media-embedded RSS feed for use with various podcasting apps. In addition to this, videos and audio broadcasts are given first-class treatment on the self-hosted PeerTube instance. Furthermore, for those who are deeply concerned about their anonymity, the website is mirrored on Tor & I2P hidden services, which also includes the same RSS feeds.

The content itself is made with primarily Free Software and/or Open Source tools:

Images: Made with Inkscape and GIMP

Videos: Edited using Blender and often recorded with OBS Studio, some intereviews have taken place over Jitsi

Audio: Editing done with Audacity

Operating System My favorite Linux Distribution

Command-line tools: ffmpeg for converting audio/video &

Website: hugo for static website generation with a automatic continuous deployment service integrated with Forgejo for source control.

Information Management FreshRSS

World-Wide Reach:

Some of my articles, notably The Tools of The Technocracy as well as The Ugliness of War and Technocracy have been translated into many languages and widely shared. The website has seen hits from 79 countries all over the world!

Top Countries

🇺🇸 United States (44%)

🇷🇺 Russian Federation (13%)

🇨🇦 Canada (7%)

🇬🇧 United Kingdom (5%)

🇦🇺 Australia (3%)

🇳🇱 Netherlands (2%)

🇩🇪 Germany (2%)

🇨🇳 China (2%)

🇫🇷 France (2%)

🇦🇹 Austria (1%)

Despite being Canadian, it seems that more of my known hits are coming from Russia.

Hopefully more Canadians find interest in this work!

Unique Coverage:

Where possible, I’ve covered topics that aren’t easy to find elsewhere:

Long-form guides on Actionable Topics

Testimonials

A great partner in the fight to liberate our stuff! Fight to Repair Gabriel, you doing something unique and useful. Helping people like me navigate the dangers of technology while also appreciating and taking advantage of is invaluable!" Anne Gibbons Gabriel, awesome that you are helping people to learn about free software and to embrace the freedom and respect the community generates. William Excellent and detailed coverage on the tools of technocracy and their privacy invasion and mass social engineering. A Lily Bit

I’m Sold. How do I Help?

