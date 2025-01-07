Tool Tuesday: Logseq

Welcome to a the first (of many) iteration of Tool Tuesday, a new format where I show off a free and open source tool I actually use and find useful. Today’s episode is about Logseq, a knowledge management tool. Logseq is fully Free Software. Logseq is a great privacy-first option that supports all the major platforms; Windows, MacOS, Linux, as well as Android & iOS. I’ve only scratched the surface of what makes it useful, so I hope you feel enticed to dive in.

