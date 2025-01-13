Playback speed
Digital Autonomy & Fitness with Zachary Boissinot

Work against resistance to become the resistance
Gabriel
Jan 13, 2025
Transcript

I would like to introduce you to Zachary Boissinot. A great Canadian who is passionate about health and people’s autonomy. I joined Zach to discuss what it’s been like for him a personal trainer and owner of a gym. Recently I’ve begun to make progress on my own weight loss journey thanks in big part to his instruction. We touch on some of the recent challenges people are facing, as well as potential concerns of how health data can be misused. I hope you’ll find our conversation worth diving into.

Micro-dosing Failure: A health journey
Walk with me: Beginning 2025
I hope you enjoy listening to this ‘walk with me’ recording. I am glad to be back in gear doing this. If you appreciate my off-the-cuff ramblings about my situation and reflections on things, you can look forward to a lot more this year. of course, I struggle to stay ‘on topic’ so you can expect me to drift from topic to topic…
Listen now
6 days ago · Gabriel

The Digital Autonomy Series is where I try to have conversations to ‘bridge the gap’ between technical minds and the real concerns people have in their daily lives. The goal is to build some understanding of the pressing issues related to how our digital experience impacts different domains of life. By learning from others with a solid understanding in one of those areas, we can begin to imagine how a better digital future would actually work.

What is Digital Autonomy?

Gabriel
·
May 29, 2024
Read full story

Zachary runs A Foot Above Fitness a gym with an excellent community and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it. There’s something uniquely inspiring about a community of people being so forthcoming with kindness and encouragement. Even if you’re not local, there’s a lot that can be learned from his example. You can also get connected through either Facebook or Instagram.

Libre Solutions Network
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
