Digital Autonomy & Fitness with Zachary Boissinot

I would like to introduce you to Zachary Boissinot. A great Canadian who is passionate about health and people’s autonomy. I joined Zach to discuss what it’s been like for him a personal trainer and owner of a gym. Recently I’ve begun to make progress on my own weight loss journey thanks in big part to his instruction. We touch on some of the recent challenges people are facing, as well as potential concerns of how health data can be misused. I hope you’ll find our conversation worth diving into.

The Digital Autonomy Series is where I try to have conversations to ‘bridge the gap’ between technical minds and the real concerns people have in their daily lives. The goal is to build some understanding of the pressing issues related to how our digital experience impacts different domains of life. By learning from others with a solid understanding in one of those areas, we can begin to imagine how a better digital future would actually work.

Zachary runs A Foot Above Fitness a gym with an excellent community and it’s a pleasure to be a part of it. There’s something uniquely inspiring about a community of people being so forthcoming with kindness and encouragement. Even if you’re not local, there’s a lot that can be learned from his example. You can also get connected through either Facebook or Instagram.