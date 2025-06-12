Libre Solutions Network

Digital Autonomy & Open-Source Intelligence with James Corbett

Discussing the fine points of research, censorship & AI terror.
We return to the Digital Autonomy series to take a close look at our role in participating in today’s information landscape. It is an honor and a pleasure to be joined by James Corbett of the Corbett Report to dig into this topic in detail. James brings his vast experience as an independent researcher and alternative media voice. We discuss the evolving digital landscape as well as the pressing concerns around artificial intelligence tools. Independent voices and audiences themselves face unprecedented challenges to make the most of the opportunities of our time.

Consider taking this as an opportunity to reevaluate how you want to engage online. It has never been more clear that our time on corporate platforms is on borrowed time. You can consider trying out decentralized discovery like the Fediverse or nostr, but you can even just bookmark sites you find important and valuable. We all have a role to play in shaping the future of the information landscape, and our choices matter.

Links discussed:

