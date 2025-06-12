Digital Autonomy & Open-Source Intelligence with James Corbett

We return to the Digital Autonomy series to take a close look at our role in participating in today’s information landscape. It is an honor and a pleasure to be joined by James Corbett of the Corbett Report to dig into this topic in detail. James brings his vast experience as an independent researcher and alternative media voice. We discuss the evolving digital landscape as well as the pressing concerns around artificial intelligence tools. Independent voices and audiences themselves face unprecedented challenges to make the most of the opportunities of our time.
Consider taking this as an opportunity to reevaluate how you want to engage online. It has never been more clear that our time on corporate platforms is on borrowed time. You can consider trying out decentralized discovery like the Fediverse or nostr, but you can even just bookmark sites you find important and valuable. We all have a role to play in shaping the future of the information landscape, and our choices matter.
Learn more
Digital Autonomy & The Arts with Margaret Anna Alice, Visceral Adventure & Liam Sturgess
Links discussed:
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey said he’s ‘partially to blame’ for centralizing the Internet and that he regrets it
Decentralization in Action: Odysee Welcomes the Independent Media Alliance to Portal
Shopify CEO says AI use for work a ‘fundamental expectation’ for all employees
The Illusion of Thinking: Understanding the Strengths and Limitations of Reasoning Models via the Lens of Problem Complexity
Roko’s Basilisk: The “Banned” Thought Experiment You Might Regret Reading About
