Digital Autonomy & The Arts with Margaret Anna Alice, Visceral Adventure & Liam Sturgess

In what has become my most ambitious media project yet, I had the pleasure of hosting a conversation with people I look up to as among my personal heroes. These kindhearted souls are lights of hope in the darkest of times. The Digital Autonomy Series is now one of my favorite projects as it allows the Libre Solutions Network to truly start to live up to its name.

🔮 Visceral Adventure

I got to know

through

. Her open mind, kindness, and drive are huge inspiration. I was absolutely blown away by how succinctly she summarized my primary motivation in writing

.

This is the first time the technology has actually caught up with the goal of technocracy. This is why I think this is such a pivotal moment in human civilization. This is the first time that they can actually succeed in their goals and I think that is a huge distinction.

🍁 Liam Sturgess

If I was suspicious of any human being having some kind of super power, it would be

He is an incredibly diligent investigative reporter in addition to being a

, voice actor, and producer. He’s at the forefront of fighting for truth and freedom in Canada.

If you haven’t, give Foreverland a listen!

After all the years have flown away

Meet me at the crossroads come and pray

Looking out across from the open shore

Live a life with open wings and soar

We'll find pieces where we've been

And live off adrenaline

We'll lift off from where we stand

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess

Website: https://www.liamsturgess.com/

✒️ Margaret Anna Alice

George Orwell wrote: “In times of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

is a passionate chronicler who has ensured that the revolution will not go without

. She has an unparalleled ability to artfully share the voice of reason without mincing words.

In COVID IS OVER! …If You Want It Margaret Anna Alice Quotes “The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude”:

“You can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action, but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”

Étienne de La Boétie

(COVID IS OVER! …If You Want It)

Liam's comments about compartmentalization immediately made me think of Christopher Browning's "Ordinary Men," where he discusses "desk murderers." I explore that topic in Letter to a Colluder: Stop Enabling Tyranny:

“This approach emphasizes the degree to which modern bureaucratic life fosters a functional and physical distancing in the same way that war and negative racial stereotyping promote a psychological distancing between perpetrator and victim. Indeed, many of the perpetrators of the Holocaust were so-called desk murderers whose role in the mass extermination was greatly facilitated by the bureaucratic nature of their participation. Their jobs frequently consisted of tiny steps in the overall killing process, and they performed them in a routine manner, never seeing the victims their actions affected. Segmented, routinized, and depersonalized, the job of the bureaucrat or specialist—whether it involved confiscating property, scheduling trains, drafting legislation, sending telegrams, or compiling lists—could be performed without confronting the reality of mass murder. Such a luxury, of course, was not enjoyed by the men of Reserve Police Battalion 101, who were quite literally saturated in the blood of victims shot at point-blank range. Christopher Browning - Ordinary Men: Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland

(Letter to a Colluder: Stop Enabling Tyranny)

The series has expanded!

I’m overjoyed to reintroduce the first part of Digital Autonomy and Resilient life. Don’t forget, the invitation is open to those who want to participate!