Attention Democracy with William Maggos

A discussion with the host of Culture War Radio
Gabriel
Mar 07, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Share

In a special converation you would have a hard time finding elsewhere, Gabriel joins William Maggos to discuss the fediverse, attention economy, and the Culture War. Taking a sober look at the very foundation of our media and online discussions, William Maggos introduces the concept of attention democracy, where we can have a real impact on culture by choosing platforms that put people in charge of helping spread ideas and culture.

Learn more about William Maggos' work at Culture War Radio
Follow @wjmaggos@liberal.city

Relevant

Call to Action: Join the Fediverse now!

Gabriel
·
February 22, 2022
Call to Action: Join the Fediverse now!

The Fediverse is a web of federated social networks. Powered by the ActivityPub protocol, they allow for interoperability between them. Here is a fantastic demo of it in action today Currently there ar…

Read full story
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode

Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode

Gabriel
·
Feb 6
Read full story
Data Shedding

Data Shedding

Gabriel
·
Jan 11
Read full story
The EU Plan to Reshape the Internet Forever

The EU Plan to Reshape the Internet Forever

Gabriel
·
Feb 26
Read full story
Is this platform a trap?

Is this platform a trap?

Gabriel
·
September 17, 2023
Read full story
Out-thinking the Culture Wars with Gary Sharpe

Out-thinking the Culture Wars with Gary Sharpe

Gabriel and Gary Sharpe
·
July 14, 2023
Read full story
The Twitter and Substack divorce

The Twitter and Substack divorce

Gabriel
·
April 8, 2023
Read full story

More talks

Digital Autonomy Discussions

Gabriel
·
November 20, 2023

Digital Autonomy & The Arts Digital Autonomy and Resilient Living

Read full story
Gabriel & Rounding The Earth

Gabriel & Rounding The Earth

Gabriel
·
December 31, 2023
Read full story
Gabriel & Hrvoje Moric

Gabriel & Hrvoje Moric

Gabriel
·
November 24, 2023
Read full story
0 Comments
Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network Podcast
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Gabriel
Recent Episodes
How Stupid Do They Think You Are?
  Gabriel
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
Digital Autonomy and The Arts with Hunter Stabler
  Gabriel
Pushing Back against Surveillance and Control with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode
  Gabriel
Digital Autonomy and the Arts: Anne Gibbons
  Gabriel and Anne Gibbons