2d

This is a great piece Gabe! Not too technical for me (I’m hopeless at tech talk!), and talking about an existential problem, about which I do not know what to do!

You acknowledge the problem, and speak of the additional problems with dealing with said problem (if that makes sense).

You tell people like me, that people like you, who totally seem on top of the tech, also need to address tech problems for “techies” and for those at the other end of the scale (like me), and add that the whole process can seem very daunting all around!

No one wants to be spied on, but lots of us don’t know what to do about stopping it, so we immediately do nothing, as nothing is all we can do!

Yes, fighting for our freedom definitely involves cyberspace, and techies such as yourself Gabe, can certainly help people like me navigate cyberspace for our benefit-like keep the “bad guys” out of our devices.

I’m sure many people would pay for instructions or short courses in keeping ourselves private, some would pay what they can, others would pay a LOT of money to keep “bad guys” out! I see an opportunity for techies like yourself to become stewards to help ordinary folk keep the bad guys out!

You really have articulated this really well Gabe! I think you would find plenty of customers either on your own, or working as a team with others! Why don’t you “go for it”? Or at least, scope something like this out, and see how many people would be interested in your services! Heaps, I reckon! Maybe do a survey, or whatever you reckon.

(By the way, I think I see you’ve lost a fair bit of weight, I’ve been meaning to say this for a while-Well done!)

I think I’ve mentioned that fellow Aussie Michael Ginsburg first put me onto you Gabe, I haven’t said much in previous comments, because of my lack of tech knowledge!

4d

Smile you are on candid camera.

