Libre Solutions Network

Libre Solutions Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
6d

Always thoughtful, always worth reading slowly, Gabe.

I particularly liked this: "when we look at ourselves and those around us we are intimately aware of the circumstances that constrain our agency and power." I think that's the key to letting go of blame. If I were in another's circumstance AND perspective, I'd do the same. I can try to change their circumstances or their perspective, but neither one is possible if I'm falling into blame.

And, as another member of the Apocaloptimist Club, I would add that along with never seeing yourself as inferior, never accept a superior position to anyone. Superiority is the Trojan horse that gets us to ride on top, only to find we're serving their agenda of conquest and usurping the sovereignty of others.

My Course meditation today, to be done the first five minutes of every hour, is that giving and receiving are the same. If I give inferiority to others, I receive inferiority for myself. I've accepted the paradigm of hierarchy and now I'm just finding my place in it.

The gifts extended to others that boomerang back include quiet, expansive time, certainty of purpose, meaningful encounters, joy, delight, beauty, calm, and the patience of inevitability. These are my gifts to you, with a wink from the Goddess ;-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gabriel
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
6d

A vital and spirit lifting piece Gabe. Thank you.

The demoralizing atmosphere is almost palpable at the moment. Across all walks of life, all industries, and it seems to be in every country.

If I didn't know better, I'd almost say it was being engineered "Tomorrowland" style😉.

Your piece was exactly what was needed to remind me, that this is the long game. We need to win the war...Not the battle, and we do that through hope, not hopium, and not by avoiding the hard discussions. But by keeping and sharing joy AS we embrace truth.👏👏👏🙏

Ta for the global pep talk, i think we needed that.😉

#goodjobcoach #reputationeconomy #follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gabriel
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gabriel Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture