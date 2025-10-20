Libre Solutions Network

We are not machines: Overcoming tyranny with VN Alexander

Reflecting on the fine details of thriving under technological adversity.
Transcript

It was an honor and pleasure to speak with

V. N. Alexander
on a wide variety of topics. I hope you’ll enjoy our conversation where we touch on the finer points of many ongoing changes in our digital experience. Learning from her vast knowledge and expertise has been a valuable experience. You’ll definitely benefit from exploring her works, which range from novels to educational courses.

This conversation was a thrilling opportunity for me to learn from her in-depth knowledge and precision about AI tools, online safety, and the fall of our institutions. We explore the opportunities and possibilities in taking part of the change to bring about a better digital future. By precisely understanding the deep differences between biological systems and machines we can make the best of the future.

Links discussed

The Posthumous Style
How Do We Escape the Panopticon?
Now that tech billionaires Elon Musk and Peter Thiel (who backed J. D. Vance) have bought the free and fair election of President Donald Trump for us in the United States, we are in danger of becoming a more “efficient” AI-surveilled and -run country…
Read more
10 months ago · 35 likes · 22 comments · V. N. Alexander

