Fall Mini-Recap: On the brink

Micro-dosing Failure: A health journey

Major Milestone: Below 350 🎉

I’m thrilled to report that I’m comfortably below 350lbs. Coming from a high of over 570lbs not that long ago, it is quite astonishing what has changed. I’m finally beginning to fit into 2XL clothes, (down from 6XL!) taking on a wider variety of exercises, and getting a lot of positive feedback from people online and IRL. As you can see a great deal of …