Libre Solutions Network

Libre Solutions Network

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
1

Fall Mini-Recap: On the brink

A small update and personal progress
Gabriel's avatar
Gabriel
Oct 09, 2025
9
1
Share
Transcript

Updates

New XMRChat from Leo:

Thanks for the excellent article on Zano, and in general for the information you share. Keep up the weight loss! Share how you did it? Staying away from soft drinks was key for me, as well as cutting out all caffeine.

The Zano Conspiracy: Hijacking Privacy

The Zano Conspiracy: Hijacking Privacy

Gabriel
·
Jan 8
Read full story
Micro-dosing Failure: A health journey
Major Milestone: Below 350 🎉
I’m thrilled to report that I’m comfortably below 350lbs. Coming from a high of over 570lbs not that long ago, it is quite astonishing what has changed. I’m finally beginning to fit into 2XL clothes, (down from 6XL!) taking on a wider variety of exercises, and getting a lot of positive feedback from people online and IRL. As you can see a great deal of …
Listen now
22 days ago · 19 likes · 14 comments · Gabriel

Latest works

You don't understand the Culture War

You don't understand the Culture War

Gabriel
·
Sep 29
Read full story

Technical blog post: Self-hosting: Speed, decentralization and efficiency

Happy Cybersecurity Awareness Month!

Technological Tyranny

Hope in a better digital future

Honorable mentions

Previous Recaps

Recaps

Gabriel
·
December 30, 2023

Follow the Libre Solutions Network as it evolves.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Gabriel Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture