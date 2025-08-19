Libre Solutions Network

Libre Solutions Network

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous's avatar
Anonymous
2h

A viable solution is to use mesh and peer-to-peer networks that do not necessarily depend on the internet but instead operate over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, LoRa, Zigbee, Z-Wave, or even UHF/VHF packet radio. Such protocols are generally sufficient for lightweight communication needs, at least for text messaging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
2h

This is a great conversation. As a non-technologist but a pragmatist, I am fully prepared for the coming scenario that the internet will no longer be a place for me to exchange ideas or learn anything new. It will be simply to make doctor's appointements, pay taxes, pay bills, and perform approved work at a severely dumbed-down standard (if I am lucky).

Everything that is 'interesting' will be offline whether that is digital or non-digital.

I will have a large sign above my computer that says YOU ARE BEING WATCHED NOW and proceed accordingly.

When they tie internet access to a jab or something physically penetrating my body, I will close my laptop and never use the internet again with the knowledge that I could starve or go bankrupt and few will resist with me.

This may sound scary, but I am not scared at all. I passed that a very long time ago.

Thanks Gabe (and the question writer).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Gabriel Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture