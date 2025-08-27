Libre Solutions Network

Rozali
4d

I know someone who sees themselves as this subversive punk rocker and he developed a full blown relationship with an AI (had a name for “her”, talked about “her”, etc). He’s a nihilist who is all for the mind-machine merge. He’s also waiting for the day that people like me lose our jobs due to AI.

Tangentially… I thought I’d share this interesting note: I’ve had countless people ask me if I’m concerned AI will replace my job and they’re not asking out of concern, but they’re almost *wishing* it to happen. I’d be curious to hear if others have had similar interactions. I think there’s a subset of the population that wants complete societal collapse, but not out of a desire to start anew, but just so they can revel in the chaos because they’re bored and doomerism is all that fuels them.

OpenVAET
5d

I witnessed two cases of people's brains completely gone in a frame of 2 years in our underground circles - and the fact that they were talking to their AIs constantly (and still are to this day) probably didn't help.

