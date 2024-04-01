Libre Solutions Network

Home
Website
Videos
Digital Autonomy Discussions
Archive
Take Action Now: Solving Digital ID
The threat of Digital ID + March Recap
  
Libert
 and 
Gabriel
2

March 2024

Cyber Truth with Jason Lavigne
Reaching far and wide across Canada
  
Gabriel
4
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
A great conversation about the impositions on people's liberty, both online and in real life.
  
Gabriel
43:55
2
Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States
The formalization of world-wide tyranny
  
Gabriel
6
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
Watch now | A discussion on TNT Radio
  
Gabriel
33:51
5
Attention Democracy with William Maggos
A discussion with the host of Culture War Radio
  
Gabriel
1:10:23
February Recap
Just a few updates
  
Gabriel
2

February 2024

The EU Plan to Reshape the Internet Forever
The old continent is bringing a sea of change.
  
Gabriel
3
Digital Autonomy and The Arts with Hunter Stabler
Part 6: Exploring tools and the social landscape
  
Gabriel
1:35:55
Pushing Back against Surveillance and Control with Hrvoje Morić
Delving into the crucial issues impacting people's digital autonomy.
  
Gabriel
34:58
7
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode
Season 1 Episode 0
  
Gabriel
2:10:25

January 2024

The Near Future of the Libre Solutions Network
+ January Recap
  
Gabriel
3
© 2024 Gabriel Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing