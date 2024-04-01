Libre Solutions Network
Take Action Now: Solving Digital ID
The threat of Digital ID + March Recap
Apr 1
•
Libert
and
Gabriel
18
March 2024
Cyber Truth with Jason Lavigne
Reaching far and wide across Canada
Mar 26
•
Gabriel
12
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
A great conversation about the impositions on people's liberty, both online and in real life.
Mar 20
•
Gabriel
43:55
10
Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States
The formalization of world-wide tyranny
Mar 13
•
Gabriel
24
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
Watch now | A discussion on TNT Radio
Mar 11
•
Gabriel
33:51
18
Attention Democracy with William Maggos
A discussion with the host of Culture War Radio
Mar 7
•
Gabriel
1:10:23
5
February Recap
Just a few updates
Mar 5
•
Gabriel
11
February 2024
The EU Plan to Reshape the Internet Forever
The old continent is bringing a sea of change.
Feb 26
•
Gabriel
15
Digital Autonomy and The Arts with Hunter Stabler
Part 6: Exploring tools and the social landscape
Feb 19
•
Gabriel
1:35:55
7
Pushing Back against Surveillance and Control with Hrvoje Morić
Delving into the crucial issues impacting people's digital autonomy.
Feb 12
•
Gabriel
34:58
17
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode
Season 1 Episode 0
Feb 6
•
Gabriel
2:10:25
6
January 2024
The Near Future of the Libre Solutions Network
+ January Recap
Jan 31
•
Gabriel
11
