In this conversation, I join

to learn from her experience as someone with a long career in online media. Demi is a fascinating kindhearted woman with a real flair for memes and metaphysics. We touch on many concerns such as community dynamics, censorship, the loss of coherence online, and even how that impacts artistic and intellectual creatives. I hope you enjoy listening to us unwind the madness and learn more about how we can all shape our online social environment for the better. It’s good to remember that even non-technical details about online interactions can have massive impacts on how conversations are able to take place.

Featured Works

Related

Special Thanks

Thank you to

for the introduction.

I had an fantastic time and greatly appreciate a chance to discuss these issues with others who stand up against tyranny.

Some may not know that Margaret is a repeat guest on this series!

Join the discussion