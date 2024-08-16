Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Trouble in Tech with Michael Ginsburg

Exploring pitfalls, dead ends, and solutions
Gabriel
and
Michael Ginsburg
Aug 16, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

I had a great conversation with

Michael Ginsburg
of Actionable Truth Media discussing how people are manipulated into supporting fake decentralization or fake solutions to pressing technological troubles. If you enjoyed our conversations you can visit his website at actionabletruth.media or on his own Substack.

Actionable Truths & Actions

Only the truth and nothing but the truth but only the information you can actually ACT upon. Actionable information and analysis on world affairs and various agendas affecting our personal freedoms and liberties, as well as how you can ACT on it.
By Michael Ginsburg

The Musk Operation (X)

We briefly touch on how many people are falling into the cult of personality around Elon Musk, ultimately empowering Musk to have more control over their digital lives. Rallying around false saviors has a high opportunity cost in the best case scenario, and makes one complicit in all manner of concerns the worst case.

Lessons from Alt-Tech Failures

Lessons from Alt-Tech Failures

Gabriel
·
Apr 8
Read full story

Web3 Technocracy

While the Odysee team seems to be making an admirable effort taking action against censorship, there is reason to be concerned with the finer details. When one takes a close look at the “web3” ecosystem, many red flags come into view. Regardless of how one feels about the SEC decision, there are good reasons to take a close look at what new direction Odysee is taking.

I’m quite hard on blockchain projects these days, you can see some of that in my earlier mini Q&A with Michael. This conversation was in some ways motivated by my desire to dig deeper into the questions raised at the time.

Mini Web3 Q&A

Mini Web3 Q&A

Gabriel
·
Jun 28
Read full story
The road to hell: misplaced optimism in the blockchain space

The road to hell: misplaced optimism in the blockchain space

Gabriel
·
August 6, 2022
Read full story

One of my principle concerns is that the “Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks” (DePIN) buzzword is a term to market the “tokenization” of every facet of life. Most concerningly, there seems to be a desire to use so-called “decentralization” (even if in name only) as a means to eschew responsibility and accountability.

Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States

Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States

Gabriel
·
Mar 13
Read full story

Michael raised the concern around Internet shutdowns. In whole or in part, internet shutdowns are a recurring phenomenon as governments seize control during times of unrest. World-wide accessible communication is a vitally important objective for those who care about a free and open Internet. In our conversation Michael explores how an internet shutdown could be used to manufacture consent for various policies such as digital ID. Currently, it seems like the primary use of internet blackouts is to quell dissent.

Tools of the Technocracy: #9 Internet Shutdowns

Tools of the Technocracy: #9 Internet Shutdowns

Gabriel
·
September 4, 2022
Read full story

Leave a comment

Share

What Can We Do?

Disconnect from Big Tech:

A Grayjay Review

A Grayjay Review

Gabriel
·
November 2, 2023
Read full story
Social Media: Learning the right lessons

Social Media: Learning the right lessons

Gabriel
·
December 15, 2022
Read full story

Rebuilding the Foundations:

Serenum: The 'From Scratch' OS Revolution

Serenum: The 'From Scratch' OS Revolution

Gabriel
·
Jul 8
Read full story
Operation: Bankroll

Operation: Bankroll

Gabriel
·
December 21, 2023
Read full story
Rise of the Cyber Resistance

Rise of the Cyber Resistance

Gabriel
·
Jun 10
Read full story

Digital Autonomy Discussions

Gabriel
·
November 20, 2023
Read full story

Don’t Miss Your Cyber Fix!

Cyber Fix Episode 5

Cyber Fix Episode 5

Gabriel
·
Aug 12
Read full story
1 Comment
Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Gabriel
Michael Ginsburg
Writes Actionable Truths & Actions Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Cyber Fix Episode 5
  Gabriel
Cyber Fix Episode 4
  Gabriel
Digital Autonomy & The Arts With The Starfire Codes
  Gabriel and The Starfire Codes
Serenum: The 'From Scratch' OS Revolution
  Gabriel
Cyber Fix Episode 3
  Gabriel
Cyber Fix Episode 2
  Gabriel
Cyber Fix Episode 1
  Gabriel