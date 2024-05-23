Playback speed
Share post
Introducing Gitnuro: A FOSS Git Client for Newbies and Pros

A conversation with a Free Software developer
Gabriel
May 23, 2024
1
Transcript

Many hands make light work. This is the essence behind the idea of Operation: Beehive which outlines how people can use various software collaboration tools for non-technical uses. Git by it’s nature is an offline-first collaborative tool, this perfectly models what the optimal offline/online balance should be for many activities.

Operation: Beehive

Operation: Beehive

Gabriel
·
June 9, 2023
Read full story

To maintain our digital autonomy, it’s crucial to find ways to collaborate without being locked behind cloud platforms or locked-in services. This requires working in completely different ways than how Big Tech has trained people to collaborate within their digital walls. In scouring the net for research and ideas, I stumbled on Gitnuro which is described as a “A FOSS Git multi-platform client for newbies and pros.

I hope you find this conversation with me and Abdelilah El Aissaoui illuminating and inspiring. It was a pleasure to discuss not only his project but also his experiences and what people can do to support excellent software like Gitnuro. If we want to change the technological landscape for the better, it requires is to put our money where our needs are and support independent developers and projects ourselves.

Operation: Bankroll

Operation: Bankroll

Gabriel
·
December 21, 2023
Read full story

Abeliah himself gives some excellent tips on what actions people can take. Even simple things like opening quality issues, donations, or even a written thanks can go a long way to reinvigorate their efforts. I hope that you may consider sponsoring Abdelilah on github, or any other Free Software project that suits you well!

