Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Digging Deep into Digital ID

Taking a closer look into the Digital ID discussion
Gabriel
and
Liam Sturgess
May 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

Join Gabriel & Liam Sturgess in a discussion taking a look at the video Canada Fell Behind on Digital ID by Canadian Civil. The video contrasts Canada’s government log-in systems against Australia’s RealMe single sign-on, making the argument that Canada should make changes. This video, presents an opportunity to learn from advocates for strong Digital ID systems, and to refine our understanding of the merits and pitfalls of that position.

Share

Take the opportunity to watch our response to Canadian Civil’s video. You’ll likely be surprised about how much you can learn by listening to fierce advocates on ’the other side’ on this issue and others. It is far better to be equipped with awareness of your opposition’s arguments, rather than to be disarmed by ignorance. We’ll encounter some of the very strong arguments behind changing the way Canada currently does things, but also our concerns about how that change may take place.

White Rose Intelligence

We are a research and intelligence firm with a focus on human rights. We empower individuals to advocate for their own liberty using open source information, guided by principles of autonomy and self-determination.

Learn more

I’d highly recommend listening to this excellent podcast by

Lily
on the ongoing development of Digital Identity systems across the globe.

A Lily Bit
Global Progress in Digital Identification Systems
With much of mainstream media quiet on the topic, significant strides have been made in the adoption and implementation of digital IDs around the world. Here's a brief overview of the key developments: Europe Takes the Lead: The European Union has been advancing its digital ID wallet initiative, aiming to enable citizens to access public and private serv…
Listen now
2 months ago · 43 likes · 4 comments · Lily

Due to many technical issues during recording unfortunately the production quality is not as desired. Some cleanup was done, but my apologies for the overall visual quality.

0 Comments
Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network Podcast
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Gabriel
Liam Sturgess
Writes Liam Sturgess Subscribe
Recent Episodes
How Stupid Do They Think You Are?
  Gabriel
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
Attention Democracy with William Maggos
  Gabriel
Digital Autonomy and The Arts with Hunter Stabler
  Gabriel
Pushing Back against Surveillance and Control with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode
  Gabriel