Cyber Fix Episode 3

In Case You Missed It: Episode 2

This Episode was recorded on July 6th 2024 and discussed:

Internet of Terrors:

RockYou2024: 10 billion passwords leaked in the largest compilation of all time

New Android Spyware Steals Data from Gamers and TikTok Users

I Will F**king Piledrive You If You Mention AI Again

Root Your Sleep Number Smart Bed, Discover It Phoning Home

Bats Can No Longer Haunt Apple VR Headsets Via Web Exploit

Cybercriminals Are Targeting Digital Identity of Singapore Citizens

Fighting Bots is Fighting Humans

Alt-Tech Updates:

Telegram says it has ‘about 30 engineers’; security experts say that’s a red flag

What Manifest V3 means for Brave Shields and the use of extensions in the Brave browser

Proton launches free, privacy-focused Google Docs alternative

Naomi Brockwell on signal desktop issue

📢 Update: Statement by Meredith Whittaker (President of Signal Foundation)

1. The reported issues rely on an attacker already having *full access to your device* — either physically, through a malware compromise, or via a malicious application running on the same device. This is not something that Signal, or any other app, can fully protect against. Nor do we ever claim to. 2. We continue working to harden our desktop build across supported operating systems and take advantage of new platform capabilities as they emerge. Those of you following our repo can follow this work there.

Problems with X:

Hack of Age Verification Company Shows Privacy Danger of Social Media Laws

X Re-Joins Pro-Censorship Advertisers’ Alliance

Solutions Roundup:

Sustainability and Standards: We Need To Talk About Building Censorship Circumvention Infrastructure

Celebrating 1 year of MakerTube Public Registrations

Using LM Studio to Run LLMs Easily, Locally and Privately

Announcing the Ladybird Browser Initiative

