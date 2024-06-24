Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network Podcast
Cyber Fix Episode 2
Preview
0:00
-28:04

Cyber Fix Episode 2

The news roundup for the advanced class and beginners alike
Gabriel
Jun 24, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Welcome to the second episode of Cyber Fix a show to provide entertaining and insightful analysis of developments in Cyberspace. This broadcast is for the explicit purpose of supporting the Libre Solutions Network (this project) as a whole.

In Case You Missed It: Episode 1

To Celebrate the launch of this show I’m offering permanent discounts to those who sign up, for a limited time.

Share

Links Discussed:

Data and Government:

No Data Protection, No Democracy
My health information has been stolen. Now what?
A Rising Enforcement of Censorship
Police love Google’s surveillance data. Here’s how to protect yourself.
Cryptographers’ Feedback on the EU Identity Wallet
45 Projects Receiving New NGI Zero Grants

Location Data:

One of the major sellers of detailed driver behavioral data is shutting down
Location Tracker Firm Tile Hit by Data Breach, Hackers Access Internal Tools

Email:

Microsoft: New Outlook security changes coming to personal accounts

AI Nonsense:

Maven Imported 1.12 Million Fediverse Posts
Perplexity AI Is Lying about Their User Agent
The AI industry is a grift so big that it's really hard to explain it to people not familiar with the tech industry.
Payoff from AI projects is 'dismal', biz leaders complain
AI Detectors Get It Wrong. Writers Are Being Fired Anyway
OpenAI just hired the guy who was in charge of mass surveillance at the NSA.
Human Brains Can Tell Deepfake Voices From Real Ones

Workplace

Wells Fargo Fires Employees Over "Mouse Jigglers"

Music Credits:

Y&V - Lune
Valcos - A New Light
Killercats - Kaibu
@SavkMusic - The Traveling Symphony
GhostrifterOfficial - Resurgence

This post is for paid subscribers

Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network Podcast
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Gabriel
Recent Episodes
Cyber Fix Episode 1
  Gabriel
May Recap
  Gabriel
Introducing Gitnuro: A FOSS Git Client for Newbies and Pros
  Gabriel
Digging Deep into Digital ID
  Gabriel and Liam Sturgess
How Stupid Do They Think You Are?
  Gabriel
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel
A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić
  Gabriel