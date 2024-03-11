5

A Warning about Network States with Hrvoje Morić

A discussion on TNT Radio
Gabriel
Mar 11, 2024
5
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

In anticipation of publishing a new tools of the technocracy article, I had a chat with Hrvoje on his show to talk about what I had learned watching through The Network State Conference 2023. It’s clear that the entire concept of Network States as published in The Network State and highlighted by the speakers, is at best an attempt to dress up an all-encompassing technocratic terror. At worst, it’s a declaration of a world-wide open bid on human surveillance and control. Sharing some initial thoughts for the discussion, here is the follow-up article:

Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States

Tools of the Technocracy: #12 Network States

Gabriel
·
Mar 13
Read full story

Tools of the Technocracy

Gabriel
·
January 8, 2022
Tools of the Technocracy

We are currently in a time like none other in all of human history. In the past, tyrants and dictators have had a hard limit on how far they could push people. From either logistical difficulties, fea…

Read full story
Gabriel & Hrvoje Moric

Gabriel & Hrvoje Moric

Gabriel
·
November 24, 2023
Read full story
The road to hell: misplaced optimism in the blockchain space

The road to hell: misplaced optimism in the blockchain space

Gabriel
·
August 6, 2022
Read full story

Share

Watch the entire episode on Podbean
More episodes: https://tntradio.live/shows/the-hrvoje-moric-show/

5 Comments
Libre Solutions Network
Libre Solutions Network Podcast
Freedom in the digital age
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Gabriel
Recent Episodes
43:55
43:55
Online Threats & Technocracy with Hrvoje Morić
  
Gabriel
1:10:23
1:10:23
Attention Democracy with William Maggos
  
Gabriel
1:35:55
1:35:55
Digital Autonomy and The Arts with Hunter Stabler
  
Gabriel
34:58
Pushing Back against Surveillance and Control with Hrvoje Morić
  
Gabriel
2:10:25
Mindwalled: The Pilot Episode
  
Gabriel
1:13:58
1:13:58
Digital Autonomy and the Arts: Anne Gibbons
  
Gabriel
 and 
Anne Gibbons
10:48
10:48
Data Shedding
  
Gabriel