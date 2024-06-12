Libre Solutions Network
Cyber Fix Episode 1
Cyber Fix Episode 1

Big Tech woes and ways to make progress
Gabriel
Jun 12, 2024
6
Welcome to the first episode of Cyber Fix a show to provide entertaining and insightful analysis of developments in Cyberspace. This broadcast is for the explicit purpose of supporting the Libre Solutions Network project as a whole.

Premium, But Not Exclusive

As a way of walking the walk I’m experimenting with a bleeding-edge mitra feature that allows for premium subscriptions over the fediverse via monero. If you’d like to participate you can also get the full broadcast by subscribing here.

Music Credits

Links Discussed

