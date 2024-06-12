Cyber Fix Episode 1

Welcome to the first episode of Cyber Fix a show to provide entertaining and insightful analysis of developments in Cyberspace. This broadcast is for the explicit purpose of supporting the Libre Solutions Network project as a whole.
Music Credits
Links Discussed
A PR disaster: Microsoft has lost trust with its users, and Windows Recall is the straw that broke the camel's back
Microsoft is reworking Recall after researchers point out its security problems
This Recall thing is a prime example of how bad we are at understanding when something is a systemic problem.
Adobe Clarifies Users Retain Copyright of Their Creative Works
How Apple Wi-Fi Positioning System can be abused to track people around the globe
Celebrity TikTok Accounts Compromised Using Zero-Click Attack via DMs
Pop Culture Passwords Most Likely to Get You Hacked, New Study
GOG will let you bequeath your game library to someone else as long as you can prove you're actually dead