July has been INSANE! I’m sure for many it has felt like a non-stop whirlwind.

From the Crowdstrike outage, to all the events surrounding the US election it seems like the CURRENT_THING generator has been working on overdrive. I hope that you’ve been able to find peace and calm during what has been a quite eventful time.

Soomebody had a very long couple of days…

A plea for support

I’m in a bit of a bind at the moment. My current situation requires me to spend a lot of time reversing self-inflicted damage, but I’m also nearly complete exhausting the spare resources I have devoted to this project. If you’ve appreciated what I’ve been providing for years now, and the role I try to play in this broader discussion, any contributions would make a big difference.

Whenever I ask for support, I try to include many non-monetary contributions because there is a lot that can be done to support anyone even if one is unable to. I do not want anyone to feel pressured to support this project, but if they have the means, and see the value it would definitely help coming up into the second half of 2024.

Despite the current state of technology being a recent phenomenon, a great deal of people see it as not only inevitable, but also immutable. These are both false. Through the Libre Solutions Network I aim to raise people from the slumber of apathy and despair and reinvigorate people’s fierce pursuit for true innovation.

I’m very grateful to those who do and have supported this project, and greatly appreciate the feedback I’ve received from many along the way.

I find this challenging, because I’ve never wanted to paywall anything I create. With the message I’m trying to share, anything worth making is worth making as accessible as possible. I’ve attempted to balance this with my new radio show Cyber Fix.

The idea is to provide a news roundup that discusses the items I would be coming across in my regular research and staying up to date. The 2nd half is premium, but I try to front-load the first half with actionable information, with more of my own speculation / reflection on the second half.

At the moment, I’m not entirely sure if Cyber Fix has been successful at the intended goals for it. I’m hoping over the next two months that it helps get more attention and support to this work, otherwise I may have to reconsider this particular initiative.

Interviews:

It was a pleasure to talk with

about the various challenges related to participating in online spaces. I wholeheartedly believe that the way out of many of our troubles involves difficult conversations which requires people to hold themselves to a high standard. Demi is compassionate as well as brilliant, I greatly enjoyed her company and thoughts in this episode of

This was a phenomenal opportunity. I had the chance to speak with Sam H. Smith about his project Serenum, a new operating system he is designing from scratch. I consider this a must-watch discussion for those interested in the technical details of what a better digital future looks like.

I wrote this piece in response to various culture war trends that appear to be escalating. I think it’s crucial to ask ourselves what we’re actually fighting for. Are we actually trying to oppose technocratic abuse, or merely trying to position ourselves better within it? It seems as though now that the Covid Crisis panic is over, many are very eager to forget the technocratic machinery that brought it all in.

Previous Recap