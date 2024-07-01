Canlox on Reddit

Thank you all for putting up with the ramblings of this Canadian. For all of you south of the border I hope you’ll have an excellent 4th of July. Of course, no matter where you’re from I hope you’re having an amazing summer. If nothing else, I think it’s worth reflecting on the opportunities we have especially here in North America. Things can look bleak, but there are always chances to move things in a better direction. Something that keeps me going is knowing that I know there are a lot of people who haven’t given up even if it’s in ways we don’t often see.

One of my goals this year has been to divert my attention more towards Canadian issues. Despite not quite making the progress on it that I had hoped for, I am glad that cyberfreedom.ca up and running. I have been keeping it up to date but unfortunately I have fallen behind on creating the material to properly explain how someone can get involved. This is something I hope to correct at least this month.

I am very grateful to have been featured on

’s

It was a great opportunity to speak to a Canadian audience, and the feedback from the chat was overwhelmingly kind! If you’re interested in great reporting on Canadian issues that you won’t find anywhere else, you may want to consider becoming a

I wrote a few pieces this month focused directly at the ‘big picture’ problems and how they overlap without technological experience, and of course what we can do about it.

Cyber Fix is a show to provide entertaining and insightful analysis of developments in Cyberspace. This broadcast is made for the explicit purpose of supporting the Libre Solutions Network project as a whole. As a subscriber you get access to full episodes!

To celebrate the launch of Cyber Fix you can get your subscription

70% off this month only.

One thing I hope to do more often is to include humorous PSAs that remind people to take on the kind of actions I find helpful. The first PSA for the show was on backups. You can listen to episode 2 or just watch it here.

