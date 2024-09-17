Big News: The Independent Media Alliance

I’m quite excited about this. This group represents a great opportunity to have a wider range of alternative voices much better represented in the public discussion. A great deal of good can come out of introducing a prominent voice that does more than just respond to the social media ragebait of the day. I have questions about the choice to partner with Odysee, but other than that I’d say there’s lots of room for optimism. Above all, I see this as a great opportunity for others to consider how they could begin to pool resources and talent to build something bigger.

Anonymity for me, but not for thee

Attacks on online anonymity are inherently attacks on people’s ability to safely engage with the Internet. If it was up to me, everyone speaking out in their name online (myself included) would have to regularly advocate for anonymity as penance for their vanity. People are justifiably suspicious of information from unstated sources, but there is so much participation online that has no need to be gated behind identification.

You can’t claim to oppose Digital ID and oppose anonymity online and offline.

Cognitive Dissidents

I love the name of this new show. Three incredibly knowledgeable speakers come together to discuss pressing matters. The Monica Perez Show is new to me, but I am quickly becoming a massive fan. I’m really enjoying this new collaboration and format. I hope you find it informative and interesting!

The New Normal Right

I believe CJ Hopkins has finally pinned down what many have been trying to identify. Others in vain calling it the “woke right” missing the primary essence of what this rising political force represents.

The catch is, most of the reactionary resistance is not quite scary and militant enough. I’m going to out on a limb here and state that most conservatives are not longstanding members of democracy-hating neo-Nazi militias. They’re just regular folks who want to be left alone to live their lives as they please, and to raise their families according to their values, just like most liberals — and, yes, even leftists — are not fanatical, mask-wearing, censorship-happy, shrieking, totalitarian freaks, but just regular people, with good intentions. But that doesn’t work for GloboCap. Garden-variety, non-fanatical folks, regardless of their political persuasions, are as useless to the GloboCap Clear-and-Hold op as a one-legged monkey in an ass-kicking contest. And so that’s where the New Normal Right comes in. If the New Normal Right did not already exist, GloboCap would be forced to invent it

*Emphasis mine

When one points out the obvious tactical error of falling in with obvious traps, many will clamor with “so you’ll just do nothing?!” Genuine opposition to this rise of global totalitarianism requires more precise and strategic thinking than what is currently popular on X.

Tough Talk

Getting things right isn’t just about an abstract love of the truth. It’s about real work going into addressing real harms. Given that not everyone is able to be made hole, it’s an incalculable waste to sabotage the few efforts that actually manage to proceed. It is any wonder that the hope of real accountability has faded from a rallying cry to bitter regret when quality control is shunned and shouted down?

During the last day, I have seen doctors, scientists, lawyers, and influencers share what has been shared here. These people were supposed to be witnesses and subject matter experts in trials for people who have been harmed and lost loved ones. These people are connected to notable politicians in multiple countries speaking out. They have now lost all credibility. I would certainly think a judge in a court of law would now find them all to be buffoons. Useless buffoons. Merry Andrews fell for a narrative. Do you realize the extent of the damage here?

*Empasis mine

This is all incredibly troubling to me. I’ve come across multiple stories of people doing serious work reportinging being gaslit, attacked, and essentially sabotaged by so-called “fellow dissidents” in close quarters. I don’t believe this is an accident.

Education starts at home

gives her reflections on her young boys navigating the education system and how she hopes to prepare her youngest.

Fast forward two years later, Frankie is reading by 4, exhibits cunning intelligence and observation skills, and can navigate the shit out of any phone app. That last one I’m not proud of, but here’s the nub of it: my generation will be the last that will be allowed to function in analog. The future will be mostly digital, and there will be no concessions made for the younger generation.

A good reason to raise your children to be well-rounded critical thinkers is so that they can tutor others. Instead of falling prey to fear of other children falling far behind, see it as an opportunity for yours to gain the respect of their peers by representing the confident and capable ones.

Putting health first

As somebody who has been steadily working on his own health issues, I couldn’t agree more. I believe one of the more effective means of direct action against tyranny is finding ways to reverse the damage, individually and in your community.

If you’re in the liberty movement and you want to build a better future for yourself and your children, you’re better off focusing on health issues (atrazine, glyphosate, the sugar epidemic, big pharma, fluoridated water) than first and second amendment rights. Yes, those are important too, but it turns out you need a functioning body to really exercise your rights.

