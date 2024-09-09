Cyber News Roundup
Just a couple of links to share.
My apologies, but Cyber Fix will resume next episode on the 23rd.
Here are the links that were likely to be included in this one.
If you have any questions feel free to ask!
Platform Peril
Telegram
X
Government Censorship
Internet Archive
Solutions Roundup
Control Grid Updates
Personhood Credentials: Everything to Know About the Proposed ID for the Internet
Biometric surveillance excess of the federal government (Requires Translation)
Joint Statement on the Use of Surveillance Spyware in the EU and Beyond
Lockheed Martin Develops System to Identify and Counter Online “Disinformation,” Prototyped by DARPA
Summary of how Microsoft’s Purview and Sentinel systems can process personal data on employees
City of Columbus Sues Researcher Who Disclosed Impact of Ransomware Attack
Clearview AI fined €30.5 million for unlawful data collection
Machine Madness
Human brain organoid bioprocessors now available to rent for $500 per month
YouTube to limit teens’ exposure to videos about fitness and weight across global markets
YubiKeys are vulnerable to cloning attacks thanks to newly discovered side channel
AI Checkers Forcing Kids To Write Like A Robot To Avoid Being Called A Robot