You can skip all the commentary and just browse the (…mostly complete) PeerTube playlist if you want to dive right in. If you want to see the totality of all the conversations I’ve had, please check out the lists below.

I like joining and hosting conversations for two reasons. I am an incurable extrovert, but also because I enjoy learning at the limits of my knowledge. I’ve learned something significant, often many things from every conversation I’ve had.

Developer Interviews

It is no surprise to long-time readers that I have a passion for Free and Open Source software. I believe that understanding how to collaborate at scale is THE SKILL holding “the resistance” back in a wide variety of areas. Software can help, so I’m always on the lookout for new tools or radical strategies that can make a difference.

🌎 Rounding the Earth

of

is a valued mentor and friend.

I had many cherished opportunities to partake in discussions with him and the RTE community. It is no surprise that one of his major passions is education because I’ve learned a great deal from Mathew.

TNT Radio Interviews

I feel honored to have been a part of Hrvoje’s time at TNT Radio.



has a wide variety of excellent interviews with a huge collection of interesting guests. Definitely check out more of Hrvoje’s great work when you have a chance!

What I appreciate the most about Geopolitics and Empire is that Hrvoje takes the time to have deeper discussions about pressing and important topics. All-too-often people love to just throw around the same arguments back-and-forth on social media. Instead, I like to follow resources like G&E that really move the conversation forward.

Now that you’ve been reintroduced to both Mathew & Hrvoje, you may appreciate these conversations between the two:

Digital Autonomy Series

This was my own initiative. I wanted to learn from people of other backgrounds to “bridge the gap” between the technical world and other domains. I started with artists I knew but also expanded into another domain. This series absolutely strikes the “Fun and Informative” balance I would like to hit more often.

I especially want to thank all who have participated including,

I definitely hope to find more time to devote to expanding the series next year.

Taking Aim at Troubles Ahead

Alt-Tech

Despite trying to be an approachable and easy-going voice in this otherwise rough and tumble discussion, I do have my fair share of criticism to throw around.

Building a resilient and meritocratic information ecosystem requires radical creativity and imagination. At the bare minimum it requires taking a close look at the troubles with our existing information landscape.

“One-offs”

The Jason Lavigne Show

I was very grateful to have the opportunity to share my ideas on the Jason Lavigne Show. I was floored by the great feedback I got from the live chat during the discussion.

Digital ID - Responding to the arguments for it

Data Shedding - How advertisements mine sensitive data about you

Annual Recap

Last year recaps were in video format! If you’ve missed my monthly recap videos, feel free to let me know. Maybe the 2024 recap will be in video format!

Mindwalled

A friend took the ambitious step of attempting to start recording a podcast, this is the first and only episode. I really hope he resurrects the project sometime!

Down the Rabbit Hole

Cyber Fix

Cyber Fix will return on the 23rd!

Subscribe for access to full-length episodes!