“The internet interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.”
Let us hope this is still true.
Mission
To educate people how to free themselves from dragnet surveillance and information control.
Goals
Encourage people to improve their digital privacy & security
Educate people on effective solutions to today's digital challenges
Connect people interested in liberty online to make change
Investigate new ways to expand human freedom in cyberspace
Learn more at https://libresolutions.network
Subscribe to Libre Solutions Network
People
Aiming to assist those who want to break free from the cloud and fully embrace Free Software. Ideally providing the knowledge and motivation to encourage those to start their journey in building up their own digital autonomy.