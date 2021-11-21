Libre Solutions Network

“The internet interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.”
Let us hope this is still true.

Mission

To educate people how to free themselves from dragnet surveillance and information control.

Goals

  1. Encourage people to improve their digital privacy & security

  2. Educate people on effective solutions to today's digital challenges

  3. Connect people interested in liberty online to make change

  4. Investigate new ways to expand human freedom in cyberspace

Learn more at https://libresolutions.network

Freedom in the digital age

People

Gabriel

@gabeg
Aiming to assist those who want to break free from the cloud and fully embrace Free Software. Ideally providing the knowledge and motivation to encourage those to start their journey in building up their own digital autonomy.
