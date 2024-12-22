I’m trying to come up with an “outreach strategy” to get more people interested in this project. So far I’ve treated my own website and PeerTube instance as first-class platforms. While I think this is important, it does nothing to actually get the word out. 🙁 So I’m open to suggestions on where you think people need to hear this message.

Options I’m considering:

Nothing! Maybe I’m overthinking things and I should just continue “screaming into the void”. Maybe Substack really is the best place for in-depth long-form multi-media content. For now, this is the most likely option, given that I’d rather spend the time working on what matters than getting more distracted.

Maintaining a presence on X I've created the account @CyberAutonomy on X which you can follow. I'm not sure this is a great idea, but I'm open to seeing how this goes. One of the reasons I'm considering this is that there are a lot of people I'd love to interview that are hard to reach without X.

Telegram Channel I could setup a simple telegram bot that reposts the RSS feed to a telegram channel. For whatever reason, it seems like a decently large amount of people only get their information from Telegram.

Rumble I could treat Rumble as a depository for audio & video content. I’m concerned about their partnership with Tether, as well as others.

Everything! Sorry Gabe, you gotta maintain dozens of accounts because if you’re not everywhere you’re actually nowhere!

Be really obnoxious I could just punish anyone who puts up with me with endless reminders that I need them to share my work. The first words you hear or read from me could be: “This is a passion side-project of mine, so I need you to volunteer your time to be my marketing department.” “Please share this with everyone you know.” “Maybe check in in on your friends to see if they’re actually absorbing all this information. If not, have them sit with you as you go through it.”



Please don’t do this

Any thoughts or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.