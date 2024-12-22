I’m trying to come up with an “outreach strategy” to get more people interested in this project. So far I’ve treated my own website and PeerTube instance as first-class platforms. While I think this is important, it does nothing to actually get the word out. 🙁 So I’m open to suggestions on where you think people need to hear this message.
Options I’m considering:
Nothing!
Maybe I’m overthinking things and I should just continue “screaming into the void”. Maybe Substack really is the best place for in-depth long-form multi-media content.
For now, this is the most likely option, given that I’d rather spend the time working on what matters than getting more distracted.
Maintaining a presence on X
I’ve created the account @CyberAutonomy on X which you can follow.
I’m not sure this is a great idea, but I’m open to seeing how this goes.
One of the reasons I’m considering this is that there are a lot of people I’d love to interview that are hard to reach without X.
Telegram Channel
I could setup a simple telegram bot that reposts the RSS feed to a telegram channel. For whatever reason, it seems like a decently large amount of people only get their information from Telegram.
Rumble
I could treat Rumble as a depository for audio & video content. I’m concerned about their partnership with Tether, as well as others.
Everything!
Sorry Gabe, you gotta maintain dozens of accounts because if you’re not everywhere you’re actually nowhere!
Be really obnoxious
I could just punish anyone who puts up with me with endless reminders that I need them to share my work. The first words you hear or read from me could be:
“This is a passion side-project of mine, so I need you to volunteer your time to be my marketing department.”
“Please share this with everyone you know.”
“Maybe check in in on your friends to see if they’re actually absorbing all this information. If not, have them sit with you as you go through it.”
Any thoughts or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I know there is an automated service to post to many different video platforms and RSS at once that was integrated with IPFS but I cant recall the name. I think Ernest Hancock of Freedom's Phoenix uses it. Also it might be worth setting up content on Qortal since the limited audience there would probably be into your work. I'd post everywhere including Dtube and Odysee if you feel up to it. If not, then the audience will find you and spread the word on its own natural pace.
Here is my opinion (for whatever it's worth):
1. Substack as a primary outreach platform because it allows you to collect first party data (namely emails) which you can take with you no matter what. I also found the recommendations engine and the network effects of notes valuable.
2. As far as content repository, you can use Substack for that but ideally also replicate on to a self-hosted platform you fully control. This is what I should have done myself in retrospect. I think the way James Corbett uses Substack is probably the smartest way to be honest.
3. Rumble is beneficial because it is easy for the audience to consume through given it has native smart TV apps and a UI and UX that is now effectively IDENTICAL to YouTube. Your concerns about Rumble are very very warranted imho which is why I personally consider it as a "throwaway platform" and make no effort to grow my follower count there. Odysee is a good alternative potentially but there is still way too much uncertainty about its future direction to my liking.
4. No harm in having an account on X but without paying for a blue tick, you won't get much traction plus the "algorithm ghetto" there is arguably more strong than even on Meta ("freedom of speech not reach") etc.
I think Substack still provides the "best bang for buck" in terms of reaching people coupled with full replication of the content to a self-hosted platform.
Hope that helps.