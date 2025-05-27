Libre Solutions Network

4d

I'm a novice, so I have to ask, How would I be connected to the ZeroNet if my cable Internet went down? Would I have to be near someone else on ZeroNet who has his/her WiFi on?

Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
6d

Hi Gabriel,

I recently came across this decentralised [crypto] project called Cryptalk (see https://cryptalk.net/ and https://crytalk-technical-documentation.gitbook.io/cryptalk-docs).

Though their full product is still in development and is not all released yet, they seem to want to use blockchain to store encrypted messaging for enhanced privacy (for common individuals, journalists, businesses). The idea / use case is obviously a good one. It could be a good 'solutions' project.

Anyway, if ever you have time to check it out (from a tech perspective) please let me know any thoughts you may have about it (either here or via email).

Thanks!

