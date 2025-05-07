Libre Solutions Network

Discussion about this post

Metta Zetty
4d

My comments have been submitted:

Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of all human and civil liberties. Censorship is any shape or form is a violation of this fundamental (indeed, sacred) freedom. The harms associated with censorship are legion, and can lead to the worst of all possible outcomes including violence and death. There is absolutely NO justification for censorship in any shape or form in a truly free society.

In my own case, I was permanently banned from Twitter in August of 2022 without any warning or explanation after sharing testimonies from, and stories about, (1) people who were harmed by the COVID-19 "vaccines" and (2) people whose beloved family members were similarly harmed. This form of censorship was an egregious violation of my freedom of speech, and the censorship of these types of stories actually INCREASED the risk of harm and danger to others who were unaware of the horrific dangers of the mRNA injections.

Tom Karnes
4d

A genuine opportunity to get your voice herd, and if enough voice concerns over censorship, we will all be free to share real time truthful information right??? In what parallel universe

