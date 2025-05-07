The FTC is requesting comments from the public about online censorship.

The deadline is May 21, so please consider taking the time to get your thoughts in soon.

What’s the point?

Getting complaints on the official record is a great strategy to dismantle disingenuous arguments that downplay the scale, scope, and severity of past censorship. All too often, we only hear from those able to maintain an online presence. This is a genuine opportunity to get people from all walks of life on the record. Widespread, grassroots engagement on this front would be a victory by itself. I would guess that almost everyone knows somebody who has experienced censorship by Big Tech. Now we have a fantastic opportunity to bring forward stories that haven’t gotten enough attention.

Request for Public Comments Regarding Technology Platform Censorship

(Emphasis mine)

The Federal Trade Commission invites public comment to better understand how technology platforms deny or degrade (such as by “demonetizing” and “shadow banning”) users’ access to services based on the content of the users’ speech or their affiliations, including activities that take place outside the platform. In doing so, technology platforms may employ opaque or unpredictable internal procedures to restrict users’ access to services, often without any advance notice, leaving affected users with little ability to mitigate the related harm. Users may also receive little information about the alleged violations that led to their dismissal or downgrading on the platform. Technology platforms may similarly deny their users a meaningful opportunity to challenge or appeal the platforms’ decisions. Such actions by technology platforms may violate their terms of service or other policies (collectively, “policies”) and flout users’ reasonable expectations based on the technology platforms’ public representations. Such policies and practices, which may affect competition, may have resulted from a lack of competition or may have been the product of anti-competitive conduct. FTC staff is interested in understanding how consumers have been harmed—including by potentially unfair or deceptive acts or practices, or potentially unfair methods of competition— by technology platforms that limit users’ ability to share their ideas or affiliations freely and openly. FTC staff encourages members of the public, including current and former employees of technology platforms, to comment on any issues or concerns that are relevant to the FTC’s consideration of this topic, including, but not limited to these questions.

Over 2K comments have already been submitted, but we can do a lot better than that!

Have you been impacted by online censorship by Big Tech?

Do you know anyone who has a story to share?

What consequences have you noticed from mass censorship?

Submit your comment

