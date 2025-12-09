Libre Solutions Network

Another great article highlighting the importance of empathy towards others who don’t have the time/ability to go deeper beyond many superficial / coerced / transformative situations. We are up against an advanced monster network that have their tentacles in everything. At best we need to recognise & override their deceptions. Many of which exist in the “alt-narrative” sphere, the “second matrix” - to poison the well, sew discord & create other deceptive psyops that sap energy & coordination

A sobering powerful piece of evidence, replete with references going back decades, on the seemingly advanced science of social engineering:

https://arxiv.org/html/2512.04047v1

Always what I love about you, Gabe, that you look at the constraints other people are dealing with rather than blaming them. Well considered article.

