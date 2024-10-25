What is the Cyberwar?

The Cyberwar is the digital dimension of Omniwar. Governments, oligarchs, and tyrants of all flavors are eager to seize the control and domination potential in our modern digital landscape. The most troubling part is that even nominally democratic nations are surrendering to cyber-authoritarianism under the pretext of warding off foreign threats. Regardless of the true driving motivations, the consequences are the same: the Cyberwar comes for all.

As such, we require a foundation to navigate the big waves being made. To truly learn to make sense of it all, one needs to learn some basic security and technical knowledge. With this knowledge, it becomes easier to conceptualize the risks and what can be done about them.

With that knowledge, it becomes crucial to start making better decisions about what technological paradigms should be encouraged or shunned. There are profound long-term and short-term implications of many seemingly innocuous technological choices.

The more one learns, the more one begins to question the very foundations of our digital reality. One can only have reasonable expectations once they’re informed with the knowledge of how dire things can actually be.

It is all too easy for one to believe that solely governments or solely corporations & oligarchs, are responsible for the Cyberwar’s impact on individuals. The truth is that all of the above are highly motivated to seize further control over people’s digital and actual lives.

I join Hrvoje once again to delve deeper into the technical and practical considerations of ongoing pushes for control. The EU has been particularly aggressive, but other nations aren’t far behind at all.

It’s far too easy for some to forget that technological tyranny has very real life-and-death impacts. The war machine is a powerful influence on even the devices and systems we interact with. It’s important to consider how we may want to react, given that knowledge.

Zooming out, it becomes easy to see the emotional selling points for more technological tyranny and abuse. It is vital that those who want a free and just cyberspace are serious about understanding and improving reality as it exists. Instead of conceding progress to nefarious agendas, being proactive can help forge a different path.