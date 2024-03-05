Updates
What’s up with the EU?
Recent Conversations
Items of Interest:
Creative Freedom Summit
(A bunch of very interesting talks about Free Software creative tools)
Open sourcing our server
Ente is a cloud based mobile and desktop photos app
Meta Warns of 8 Spyware Firms Targeting iOS, Android, and Windows Devices
EU Digital Identity Regulation (eIDAS): Pirates don’t support blank cheque for surveillance of citizens online!
Biden administration attempts to ban data leaks from data brokers to foreign adversaries
UK Government Pressures Social Media Giants To Tackle “Misinformation” Ahead of Elections
European Court of Human Rights bans weakening of secure end-to-end encryption – the end of EU‘s chat control CSAR mass surveillance plans?
Excellent monthly wrap-up for the censorship war. I need to study these more carefully.
Thank you for sharing my Allan Seckel presentation, Gabe! Another great month's roundup.