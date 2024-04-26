Updates

Alt-Tech Failures

One of my major points of contention with the broader “freedom movement” has been a lack of respect for user’s privacy. Despite being nominally aware of the dangers of state surveillance and corporate abuse, there is a serious lack of accountability when “Alt-Tech” enterprises fail to take proper measures to safeguard their users’ data. In putting together a list of data breaches during the Covid Crisis, I realized that things were much more troubling than even I was aware. I am honored that Lessons from Alt-Tech Failures has been republished in

.

In what ended up being a raw video rant, I responded to Unjected’s arrogant dismissal of their users cybersecurity risks. In downplaying their own responsibility they irresponsibly mislead their users about the importance of protecting their private information. The points made were so frustrating I made the point of responding to the entire segment, despite the lack of respect for users’ privacy being made very quickly.

April Fools

I like to take the opportunity to use humor to think of problems from an entirely different perspective, hopefully learning new things along the way. As dark as things can be, it’s always worth finding ways to share some joy however you can. The previous year’s April Fools post ended up being my most popular for quite some time, unfortunately I was not able to replicate that success this year. I hope people found both entertaining and informative.

The Death of The Web

A hot topic this month has been the US Government’s expansion and renewal of Section 702. This fundamentally undermines trust in the Internet as a whole for privacy and security. By further weaponizing how connected people are against them, the future of personal and political expression looks quite bleak. The imminent destruction of what allows the web to be an environment for dissent is one of my primary reasons to decide to speak out about technical implications of tyranny.

Further reading

New Fediverse Instance

I’ve moved the Libre Solutions Network fediverse profile to a new instance running mitra. You can follow @lsn@fedi.libresolutions.network with your own fediverse profile, or with RSS. The main reason I’ve moved the profile is that mitra supports federation over darknets, which is something I hope to experiment with in the future. In addition ot this, you can also subscribe with monero to get access to exclusive posts.

Mitra is relatively simple, but I’d wholeheartedly recommend it’s use. Beyond the darknet and monero support, it also has the ability to work as your own private social network if you disable federation, and you can even hide the public timeline if you wish. It’s become my new favorite fediverse software. Mitra is developed by silverpill.

Personal Update

Since January, I had intended to take more time to reverse the weight gain I’ve put on since the beginning of the Covid Crisis. It’s been quite a bumpy road. Recently a lot more time has been made available as I’m currently without work. This development is welcome because I think I’m going to need even more time to turn work into tangible results. I’m almost done reading my selected self-help book for the year, and I’ve also made progress swimming and walking regularly.

In hindsight, I have failed to scale back my work on this project, which I don’t feel entirely bad about but is something that may change. Canadian Cyber Freedom has been on a bit of a backburner as I’ve had some recent disturbances get in the way. Though I’ve still been making occasional updates to the site’s content, I just haven’t had the time to create the necessary guides to assist people participate. You’ll notice I’ve published this recap early, this is so I can be distraction free for the next week as I double-down on my exercise routine.

Your understanding and encouragement mean a great deal to me. I am grateful for many of the kind and thoughtful allies I have encountered while participating here and elsewhere. Aside from occasional spirals of despair, I am highly motivated to continue this project. The feedback I’ve received is that I successfuly do what I intended to do: add a valuable technical perspective to the broader liberty-minded work of others. While I try to balance my own effort and energies, I aim to focus on important points that need further reflection. I hope that you find value in what I do, and your support goes a long way for my own peace of mind.

Items of Interest

VPNs don’t just need the ability to protect your IP, but also the ability to avoid censorship.

Are Your Passwords in the Green? Short passwords are the enemy. Regardless of what kind of passwords you use, you ultimately want to maximize entropy (randomness) to get the most out of them. Alphanumeric 8 character passwords are trivially easy for a dedicated adversary to brute-force. Using a password manager to generate sufficiently long and complex passwords can make a huge difference.